The Williamson County Sheriff's Office held an awards ceremony on Feb. 23 where Sheriff Dusty Rhoades and Chief Deputy Mark Elrod recognized the service of the following employees with awards:
30 Years of Service Award
Dep. Jerry Gooding
20 Years of Service Award
Kelly Wells and Capt. Rodney King
15 Years of Service Award
Dep. Steven Craft
10 Years of Service Award
Dep. Ted Boyd, Dep. Miles Collett, Dep. Wesley Crigger, Dep. Ernie Hill, Dep. Clay Ingram, Dep. Chad Nalley and Dep. Shoshonna Shoap
5 Years of Service Award
Cpl. Clarence Hyder and Jodie Stinson
Life-Saving Awards
Citizen Award
Daniel Harrison, Deputy Adrian Finch, Sergeant Brant Pewitt, Deputy Debbie Rogers, Deputy Garrett Wells, Corporal Jimmy Gillam, Corporal Mon Sirivong, Corporal Jonah Hollister, Deputy Wes Crigger, Deputy Kevin Teague and Deputy William Martinez
Additional Commendations
Medal of Meritorious Service
Sergeant Becky Coyle
Purple Heart
Deputy Chandler Rowe and Deputy Lee Witt
Medal of Honor and Injured in the Line of Duty
Lieutenant Chris Mobley
