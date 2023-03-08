The Williamson County Sheriff's Office held an awards ceremony on Feb. 23 where Sheriff Dusty Rhoades and Chief Deputy Mark Elrod recognized the service of the following employees with awards:

30 Years of Service Award

Dep. Jerry Gooding                   

20 Years of Service Award

Kelly Wells and Capt. Rodney King

15 Years of Service Award

Dep. Steven Craft                      

10 Years of Service Award

Dep. Ted Boyd, Dep. Miles Collett, Dep. Wesley Crigger, Dep. Ernie Hill, Dep. Clay Ingram, Dep. Chad Nalley and Dep. Shoshonna Shoap

5 Years of Service Award

Cpl. Clarence Hyder and Jodie Stinson                     

Life-Saving Awards 

Citizen Award

Daniel Harrison, Deputy Adrian Finch, Sergeant Brant Pewitt, Deputy Debbie Rogers, Deputy Garrett Wells, Corporal Jimmy Gillam, Corporal Mon Sirivong, Corporal Jonah Hollister, Deputy Wes Crigger, Deputy Kevin Teague and Deputy William Martinez 

Additional Commendations

Medal of Meritorious Service

Sergeant Becky Coyle

Purple Heart

Deputy Chandler Rowe and Deputy Lee Witt

Medal of Honor and Injured in the Line of Duty

Lieutenant Chris Mobley

Tags