A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin.
According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the unidentified lucky player purchased at Tim’s Market and Deli on Columbia Avenue and matched five white ball numbers during the June 19 drawing.
No additional information about the winning ticket or the winning player is available until the prize is claimed.
The Tennessee Lottery said that this is the 375th ticket sold worth $1 million or more, and the current estimated Powerball jackpot is $400 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, June 21.
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation reports that more than $6.5 billion has been raised to fund education programs since 2004, with players winning more than $18.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers earning more than $1.8 billion in commissions.
