A winning $350,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot lottery ticket was sold in Spring Hill.
According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Main Street Food Lion grocery store, but no information about the winner has been released.
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation reports that more than $6.5 billion has been raised to fund education programs since 2004, with players winning more than $18.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers earning more than $1.7 billion in commissions.
