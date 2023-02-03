A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times while walking in Green Hills on Monday night, and now police are hoping that someone can help identify the suspected shooters, while a $50,000 reward has also been announced thanks to “private donors.”

According to a Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson, the unidentified woman was walking alone around 11 p.m. on Estes Road near the intersection of Trimble Road when a dark colored sedan, possibly a Dodge Avenger, with two unidentified males stopped and suspects “accosted” the woman.

The suspects exited the car and told the woman not to scream, but she did scream and was shot three times by the male suspects.

The woman, an LSU medical school student who was visiting her parents who are residents in the area, was transported to a local hospital where, as of Tuesday afternoon, she was in critical but stable conditions.

MNPD said that the woman is awake and alert and has been interviewed by detectives who are now working to identify and arrest the suspects.

MNPD could not confirm a motive, type of firearm used or where the woman was struck by the gunfire, but they did release a photo of the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored, four-door car whose rear passenger was broken and covered with a light-colored covering.

According to an updated news release on Thursday, the anonymous donors are offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the shooting, and police ask that anyone with information about the incident, suspects or suspect vehicle call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.