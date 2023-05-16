The 82nd annual Iroquois Steeplechase drew thousands to Percy Warner Park on Saturday, May 13, where Irish racehorse Scaramanga pulled off an upset in The Calvin Houghland Iroquois Race beating two-time winner Snap Decision.
The Eight-year-old Scaramanga (lovingly known to his team as “Scuba Steve”) prevented Snap Decision from securing a historic three-peat.
“It was a great experience to come to Nashville; it’s such a friendly place,” Scaramanga’s Owner Malcolm C. Denmark said. “The ground here is firmer than the UK, and we know it's a great place to run Scaramanga.”
“This is a very special race with a lot of history and to beat a horse like Snap Decision is really cool,” Scaramanga’s Jockey Paul Townend added.
The winners of the all of the races are as follows:
Race 1 - 11 JIMMY P, Jockey Danny Mullins, Owner Madaket Stables LLC, Molly Willis, Paul Willis, Trainer Keri Brion
Race 2 - 3 L’IMPERATOR, Jockey Stephen Mulqueen, Owner Hudson River Farms, Trainer Archibald Kingsley Jr.
Race 3 – 4 BARBADOS, Jockey Stephen Mulqueen, Owner Richard C. Colton Jr. and Stella Thayer, Trainer Archibald Kingsley Jr.
Race 4 – 1 COOL JET, Jockey Graham Watters, Owner Riverdee Stable, Trainer Jack Fisher
Race 5 – 8 SCARAMANGA, Jockey Paul Townend, Owner Malcolm C. Denmark, Trainer William Mullins
Race 6 – 3 BERCASA, Jockey Gerard Galligan, Owner Katherine S. Neilson, Trainer Katherine Neilson
Race 7 – 2 FAMILY TREE, Jockey Barry Foley, Owner Leipers Fork Steeplechase, Trainer Leslie Young
In addition to the races, Steeplechase saw the return of big hats and stylish fashion despite the early rain and warm, humid weather that followed into the afternoon, as well as the family-favorite stick horse races for the children.
In the days before the race, horses began arriving at the park as the grounds were prepared for the big day.
On Thursday, May 11, organizers unveiled the positions for the race, and The News spoke with Scaramanga’s grooming trainer Rachel Robins who traveled with the horse from Ireland and tended to him at the Nashville stables.
“Once you get over here, everyone is so friendly and so nice, and it’s just lovely,” Robins said.
“Horse racing is just a big, big family industry and everyone are friends, so it’s great to come back as a community together.”
Scaramanga and his team traveled by ferry from Ireland to England and then on another ferry to France. They then drove to Belgium and on to Amsterdam, followed by a plane ride to Chicago.
Following a 40-hour quarantine, Scaramanga traveled by truck from Chicago to Nashville.
“We’ve had to get to know each other as well, but he is very trusting,” Robins said, calling watching Scaramanga run “magical,” and noting that this year’s event was only the second time that Scaramanga has performed in a hurdle race.
The annual race has been a Nashville tradition since 1941 and has raised nearly $11 million for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt since 1981.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.