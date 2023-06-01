A new “Text to 911” system has launched in Williamson County, giving users and 911 dispatchers new ways to report and respond to emergencies.
The upgrade has been in the works for many months, and the service is now available to citizens in Franklin, Fairview, Nolensville, Thompson’s Station, and Spring Hill, including the portions of the city of Spring Hill which reside within Maury County.
Brentwood, which operates its own 911 center, is also included in the collaborative update.
“There are many situations where someone is unable to make a voice call for help, and that’s where Text-to-911 comes in,” Williamson County Director of Emergency Communications Kristy Borden added.
“Text-to-911 is a great resource for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, have a speech disability, or having a medical emergency where they are unable to speak on the phone. It is also helpful for situations where it may not be safe for someone make a voice call because it would attract attention, such as during a home burglary or domestic violence situation.”
Anyone using the emergency text system should enter the numbers “911” into the "to" field on a cell phone and include the location and type of emergency in the body of the initial text to dispatchers
Citizens should text in plain English without the use of abbreviations or slang to ensure accurate communication between the citizen and dispatcher.
Citizens should also respond to questions from the dispatcher and follow their instructions just as they would when calling 911.
Contacting 911 either by phone call or texting should only be done in an emergency situation, and anyone who accidentally texts 911 should send a reply telling the dispatcher that the text was a mistake and follow any instructions from the dispatcher.
Anyone who texts 911 and doesn’t receive a reply should attempt to call 911, but the county reports that texts to 911 may take longer to receive or may have other technical issues. At this time, photos and videos can’t be sent to 911 centers.
“Calling 911 is still the fastest way to get help,” City of Brentwood Emergency Communications Supervisor Kathleen Watkins said in a news release. “Texting takes longer than talking on the phone, and location tracking technology is not the same with texting 911 as with a phone call. Also, voice calls allow for dispatchers to hear background noise that could provide critical information.”
More information about 911 services in Williamson County can be found here.
