This story is a partnership between the Nashville Banner and the Nashville Post. The Banner is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on civic news and will launch later this year. For more information, visit NashvilleBanner.com.
Kimberly Goessele, the embattled CEO of Alive Hospice, has resigned. COO Joe Hampe has been named the interim CEO.
Goessele had been at the center of a plan to sell the pioneering nonprofit’s operation to a for-profit company, reportedly Amedisys. The move spawned a series of protests and the formation of a group of former board chairs, advisory board members and employees called Keep Alive Alive, which rallied public support against the sale.
In a statement released to employees, Alive said that Goessele will spend the next few weeks aiding the transition.
“Alive is grateful to Kimberly for her service to the organization and to the people and community we serve,” the statement reads. “During the past four years, Kimberly has shepherded the organization through steady growth and significant change, most notably an unprecedented global pandemic that deeply impacted the lives of employees, patients and their families. We wish her the best in her future endeavors and appreciate her continuous support of Alive and its mission.”
When news of a possible sale became public in April, prominent supporters of the hospice, including co-founders Lynn and David Barton, called for Goessele’s resignation. As the pressure upon the board grew, prominent figures like former Rep. Jim Cooper and country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill spoke publicly against the sale and sent letters to state Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti to block the deal.
Last week the board of directors formally killed the deal to sell to a for-profit. But instead of ending conflict, Keep Alive Alive continued to press for changes.
“We assume that those of you who had lost confidence in Alive’s operations and aspired to serve on a foundation board will now resign; certainly Ms. Goessele should do so,” said Keep Alive Alive’s Liz Schatzlein in a letter to the board.
Alive Board Chair Vicki Estrin responded that pressure from the group was unproductive and could harm the hospice, founded in 1975 by the Bartons and John Flexner.
A representative from Keep Alive Alive declined to comment on Goessele’s departure.
