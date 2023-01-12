Brentwood voters took to the polls on Thursday and elected Allison Spears to serve as the newest City Commissioner, filling the seat left open following the death of Commissioner Regina Smithson in July 2022.
Unofficial results from the Williamson County Election Commission show that Spears earned 2,315 votes, defeating challenger Devin McClendon, who earned 1,929 votes as well the endorsement of several sitting Commissioners, including Anne Dunn and Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little.
Spears will now serve the remainder of Smithson's term which is set to end in May 2025. She is expected to be sworn into office during the Jan. 23 Brentwood City Commission Meeting.
Williamson County Election Commission data shows the votes broken down into the following categories:
McClendon: 15 absentee votes, 1,246 early votes and 668 election day votes.
Spears: 28 absentee votes, 1,515 early votes and 772 election day votes.
Four write-in votes were also cast, and total voter turnout was 12%, 8% of which occurred during early voting.
"Voter turnout is the story of this election," Spears said in an email to The News. "Because of the hard work of both candidates engaging the residents, voters came out in the rain, sun, cold, thunder, and hail to vote for the Brentwood they love. I appreciate Devin McClendon and his dedication to our city. I am honored to get to serve the people of Brentwood."
McClendon conceded the race in an email to supporters who he thanked.
"While we were not successful tonight, I am proud of our positive campaign that focused on ideas and plans for Brentwood's future," McClendon said. "Whether we won your vote or not, please always consider my door, email or phone open for a conversation about what you feel is important or what concerns you about our wonderful city. I wish Allison Spears the best in her win and time as a Brentwood City Commissioner."
