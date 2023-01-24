Newly-elected Brentwood City Commissioner Allison Spears took the oath of office during Monday night's city commission meeting.
Spears was joined by her family as she was issued the oath by another newly elected official, State Rep. for the 61st District Gino Bulso, who won his own seat in 2022.
Spears, who defated challenger Devin McClendon in the Jan. 12 special election, thanked voters, her campaign voluteers, city staff and fellow commissioners during the meeting.
"Thank you to the citizens of Brentwood for trusting me, that you would put your trust in me to take care and to serve you, and thank you to my family," Spears said in part. "Thank you for loving hard, working hard, smiling, and walking the walk. I'm proud of you."
Spears will now serve the remainder of the term originally held by late-Commissioner Regina Smithson who died in July 2022. That term is set to end in May 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.