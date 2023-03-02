The Town of Nolensville and Williamson Health, the recently-rebranded regional health system which includes Williamson Medical Center, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 28 to celebrate their newest Emergency Medical Services location at the Nolensville Fire and Rescue facility, which began housing and dispatching ambulances in January.
Tuesday's ceremony included remarks from Williamson Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Andy Russell, Williamson Health EMS Chief Michael Wallace, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Nolensville Mayor Halie Gallik.
"I'm proud to report that some of the Covid money, they call them ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, we dedicated [that money to] six new ambulances -- three for replacement and three band new ones -- to bring us to a grand total of 18 ambulances to serve our 250,000-plus people," Anderson said.
Williamson Healh said in a news release that they responded to more than 21,000 calls for srervice in 2022 and atnticpate more than 22,5000 calls this year.
"When we opened this unit just on the 29th of January, our first call happened within the first hour and, as of just a few minutes ago, I think we've done about 60 calls," Wallace said, calling their partnership with local fire departments a "really big deal."
Williamson Health operates what they call a "dynamic deployment” model to ensure EMS coverage across the county, especially as areas including Nolensville experience continued population and economic growth.
Those 18 ambulances are staffed with two paramedics or with a combination of a paramedic and advanced EMT, with Williamson Health reporting that a third of their EMS personnel are licensed critical care paramedics.
"We all know that response times matter, but having an ambulance located wtihin our community makes a difference," Gallik said.
"The cut in response time is priceless, and I'm a cardiac patient, so it's priceless to me," NFR Chief David Windrow told The News.
As the ambulance and its crew now deploy from NFR's only station on Nolensville Road, the increase in on-site staff has been addressed with the recent addition of a five-bedroom, three-bath double-wide trailer home now used by some of the NFR personnel. Windrow said that he expects the department to use the trailer for the next two years as NFR moves closer to the constrution of the first town-owned municipal fire station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.