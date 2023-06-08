An Antioch man is facing felony theft charges for what the Metro Nashville Police Department says is his involvement in a string of multi-year thefts from The Mall at Green Hills.
24-year-old Antonio Crockett has been charged with two counts of theft ($2,500 or more), one count of theft-merchandise ($10,000), evading arrest in a motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and probation violation. The MNPD arrested Crockett at his home on June 5 days after an he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop. Crockett was booked in jail on a $113,000 bond.
Police said that he is part of an "organized group" that has been shoplifting at high-end stores in The Mall at Green Hills since 2021, including most recently a February 2023 incident where handbags were cut off security wires by a group of at least eight people who fled in three vehicles.
Police called Crockett "one of West Precinct’s most wanted individuals" and suspect him of taking part in at least three theft incidents from the mall.
In April, MNPD charged several people in a separate shoplifting incident which saw the theft of $40,000 worth of luxury bags from the mall.
