Last May, over 2,000 guests made their way to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens to take part in the taping of a trio of “Antiques Roadshow” episodes.
Filmed in collaboration with Nashville Public Television, those three one-hour episodes are now slated to air on PBS on Feb. 13, Feb. 29, and March 13 at 7 p.m. They can also be lives-treamed on NPT's website.
“Antiques Roadshow” has aired on PBS since 1996 and centers on local antiques owners bringing in rare collectibles, heirlooms, art, and more to be appraised by experts.
A number of high-priced items are expected to be featured in the Cheekwood episodes including a Marilyn Monroe signed autograph, a 1986-1987 Michael Jordan basketball card, an 1880 Celia Thaxter hand-painted vase, a 1964 Presidential Rolex with the box and papers, and a Mary Elizabeth Price painted screen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.