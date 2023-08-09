Last week, the Arrington Volunteer Fire Department received a $5,000 donation from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation in support of what a news release said was their "longstanding and tireless response to community emergencies."
Arrington Fire and Rescue had a major impact on the Tennessee Tractor Supply Company (TSC) store in nearby Triune. In 2015, Arrington Fire Chief Brad Kessler was shopping in the store off-duty when an employee went into cardiac arrest.
Kessler administered CPR and initiated Williamson Medical Center’s EMS response for a cardiac arrest call. Thanks to Kessler's fast-acting response, the medics were able to resuscitate the employee before transporting him to Williamson Medical Center.
Arrington Fire and Rescue is an entirely volunteer, full-service fire department responsible for emergency service calls in eastern Williamson County. As a volunteer organization, no members are paid, and no charges are issued to any person requiring assistance.
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply Company focuses its community efforts through the TSC Foundation's numerous initiatives including agriculture, land preservation, youth education and more. Learn more about the Foundation’s current partnerships and outreach model here.
