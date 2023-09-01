Arrington Home explosion September 1 2023
Arrington Fire and Rescue

An Arrington woman was killed in an early morning explosion which destroyed a home in the 5000 block of Wilson Pike.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has not publicly identified the 69-year-old woman, but said that the explosion and fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a leaking propane tank.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the home just after 2:37 a.m. There they found the remains of the home in flames, and the woman dead in the rubble.

No further information about the incident has been released as officials continue to investigate the blast.

