The City of Franklin Public Arts Commission is seeking artists to create permanent public art installations on the city's future pedestrian bridge.
The bridge is set to be complete in May 2024, and will span the Harpeth River connecting The Park at Harlinsdale Farm to an existing trail system in the Chestnut Bend neighborhood.
"The community has expressed an interest in seeing artwork that represents the farm’s history and culture on four featured areas on the new pedestrian bridge," the city said in a news release.
Each bridge's 2.5' x 5' panel will host artwork which the city said must be designed as a "sustainable piece of art that can be maintained, cleaned over time, and waterproof or water resistant as it will be subject to flooding."
A biography of the artist will be located on each side of the bridge briefly explaining each piece.
Applications will be accepted until March 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. central.
“The City of Franklin is committed to providing safe pedestrian and bicyclist facilities for its residents and linking critical economic, residential, and recreational areas. Projects like this enhance the lives of Franklin citizens and make our community more livable thanks to partnerships of the State of Tennessee Department of Transportation,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said.
The public art opportunity is administered by FPAC, in partnership with the City’s Parks Department, with funding provided through a grant.
Applicants should submit their qualifications and examples of past work with references to publicart@franklintn.gov.
Additional questions about submitting proposals for the project can be directed to Franklin Parks Department Research and Planning Specialist Heather Eusebio by calling 615.794.2103 ext. 5311.
More information about the project can be found here.
