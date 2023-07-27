The City of Belle Meade announced on Thursday that former Mayor and Board of Commissioner member James "Jim" V. Hunt, Sr. died on Monday, July 24.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of one of our city’s great leaders and citizens," current Belle Meade Mayor Rusty Moore said in a news release from the City.
Hunt served as a commissioner for the City of Belle Meade since 2008 and took on the role of mayor in 2012.
"Jim was a diligent steward and driving force in making important changes in our city while preserving its history and beauty," Moore said in the release. "Our video surveillance system, sidewalks on Harding Place, revitalization of our neighborhood watch and the Ceres Society were just a few of the projects he spearheaded."
In May, the Belle Meade Commission and Tennessee State Senator for District 20 Heidi Campbell honored Hunt for his years of service and leadership to the City.
"As was noted at that event, the City of Belle Meade is a better place because of his commitment and service to our community," Moore said. "Jim was beloved and respected."
In addition to his time serving Belle Meade, Hunt served on numerous boards and in leadership positions for a number of organizations including of The Nashville Area Junior Chamber of Commerce, as co-founder and President of Buddies of Nashville (now Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee), President of the American Cancer Society of Davidson County, President of The Downtown Exchange Club (now Economic Club of Nashville), the Belle Meade Plantation, Operation Stand Down Tennessee, Leadership Nashville, and Cheekwood Botanical Gardens.
Most notably, Hunt had a longstanding dedication to the Nashville Zoo, including two terms on the board of directors, a stint on the advisory board, and the funding of two exhibits — the lorikeet and the kangaroo.
Hunt retired from his business, Benefit Communications, Inc., in 2011 and was elected to the Tennessee Insurance Hall of Fame for his work in the field. Hunt was also a retired captain in the U.S. Navy and attended Battle Ground Academy and Vanderbilt University.
Hunt leaves behind his wife Sally, a Franklin native, and his son Jim. Jr., both of whom live in Belle Meade, and his son Allan, who lives in Oak Hill.
Hunt's funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Incarnation on West End Ave. There will be a reception to follow at Belle Meade Country Club from 4-6 p.m.
This story will be updated when further information is released.
