The City of Belle Meade has released a new mobile app, Belle Meade Connect, which allows citizens to get important communications from the city, such as road closures or emergency notifications, right to their phones.
The free app is available on Android and IOS devices, and Belle Meade City Manager Beth Reardon said in an email that they hope that the app will help better connect citizens and the city, having previously primarily relied on email communications.
“We feel this phone app will greatly benefit the City and the residents because it can reach more people very quickly, which is crucial when there is an emergency that needs to be communicated immediately,” Reardon said.
The city will also explore possible future additions to the app which would allow citizens to report non-emergency issues, such as potholes, but currently those additions have not been finalized.
The city said that the app is not designed to be used by citizens to report emergencies.
While the city can issue emergency information to the public, citizens in need of emergency medical, fire or police services should always call 911, while non-emergency issues can be reported to city hall by calling 615-297-6041.
