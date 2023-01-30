The Metro Nashville Police Department charged a Bellevue man with criminal homicide after police said that his ex-girlfriend's body was found in his apartment.
According to an MNPD news release, 28-year-old Dwayne Herelle Jr. was charged on Sunday night after the body of 24-year-old Irene Torres was found inside of a plastic container in Herelle's closet at the 865 Bellevue Apartments complex.
Police said that Herelle met Torres outside of her Old Hickory home between 1:30-2 a.m. on Sunday when they had an argument, which led to Herelle stabbing Torres to death.
“Herelle is alleged to have driven Torres’ body across the county to his Bellevue apartment and put her in the plastic container in the closet,” the news release reads, adding that Herelle was captured on a security camera “taking Torres away” from her home.
“Torres’ father went to the apartment and was told by Herelle that Irene was at a downtown hotel,” the news release reads. “As the father and Herelle were en route downtown, Herelle admitted to fatally stabbing the victim.”
Herelle is being held in the Davidson County Jail without bond, and no further information about the incident has been released at this time.
