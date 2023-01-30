The Metro Nashville Police Department charged a Bellevue man with the murder of his ex-girlfriend after the woman’s body was found in his apartment.
According to an MNPD news release, 28-year-old Dwayne Herelle Jr. was arrested for the stabbing death of 24-year-old Irene Torres, who police said was found dead inside Herelle's closet at the 865 Bellevue Apartments complex.
“It appears she was killed in Old Hickory and her body driven to Bellevue,” MNPD said.
No further information about the incident has been released.
