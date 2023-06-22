The Brentwood Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two men they said were caught committing a home burglary by a homeowner.
According to a news release, the burglary occurred around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, when an unidentified man wearing shorts and a Yosemite National Park T-shirt entered a home in west Brentwood.
The alleged burglar was confronted by the unidentified homeowner who took photos of the man before he left with another unidentified man in a car, according to BPD.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or the man in the photo to contact Brentwood Detective Chris Maga at 615-371-0160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.