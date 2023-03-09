The City of Brentwood has begun a months-long process of replacing nearly 4,000 street light bulbs in an effort to improve lighting conditions on the roads and reduce both light pollution and the city’s electric bill.
The LED bulb upgrades were first discussed by the city in 2021. Last year the Brentwood City Commission approved the nearly $3.5 million project, which is now expected to be complete in June.
The city said in a March 7 Facebook post that the citizens may see the installations throughout the coming months as crews began working around Cool Springs, with that work planned to move east and north.
Based on a 2021 study conducted by the city and the vendor, the city estimates an annual total energy reduction of 1,911,951 kilowatt-hours of electricity, and the new bulbs are expected to have a 20-year lifespan.
“This project will ultimately pay for itself through reduced electric use and energy costs," City Manager Kirk Bednar said in Nov. 2022. "Beyond the financial benefits, the newer technology will provide a safer and more consistently lit street to drive, walk, and cycle through Brentwood for many years to come.”
The city expects to see savings of $236,858 in the first year.
Residents can also view a real-time online project progress map which will be updated every four hours.
