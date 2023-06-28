The Brentwood Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the city's budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year during its meeting on June 26. The vote came after a trio of public hearings in May and June that allowed the community to comment on the upcoming budget.
During Monday’s meeting, the Commissioners voted to allocate the budget’s educational funds as follows:
- $62,400 to Brentwood High School
- $62,400 to Ravenwood High School
- $15,600 to Brentwood Middle School
- $15,600 to Sunset Middle School
- $15,600 to Woodland Middle School
- $10,400 to Jordan Elementary School
- $10,400 to Lipscomb Elementary School
- $10,400 to Scales Elementary School
- $10,400 to Crockett Elementary School
- $10,400 Edmondson Elementary School
- $10,400 to Kenrose Elementary School
- $10,400 to Sunset Elementary School
The Commissioners also allocated:
- $50,000 to the Fifty Forward Martin Center
- $63,000 to the YMCA
- $21,000 to the Brentwood Ball Club
- $18,000 to the Brentwood Blaze
- $3,350 to the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency
To view the full city budget, visit here.
The Commissioners also unanimously established the city’s new property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. The rate will take effect on July 1.
“This maintains the tax rate at 29 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same effective property tax rate for the 33rd year in a row,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said at the meeting.
“This is exciting that we’ve been able to hold that rate for that many years,” Brentwood Mayor Mark Gorman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.