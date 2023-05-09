Brentwood City Commissioners Mark Gorman and Ken Travis have been elected to the respective roles of mayor and vice mayor following the May 8 Brentwood City Commission Meeting.
The ceremonial positions are reelected by the commission every two years, and took place following the reissuing of oaths of office to Travis as well as his fellow Commissioners Nelson Andrews, Anne Dunn and Susannah Macmillan, all of whom won uncontested elections for their seats last week.
Commissioner Rhea Little, who has served as mayor for the last four years over two terms, initially nominated Travis for the position of mayor, calling Travis a “very affable person who has always shown up across several different avenues of Brentwood as far as different organizations,” adding that he “reflects the humility and grace that I think this job requires.”
Andrews, who served as vice mayor for the last two years, also signaled his support for Travis for the role of mayor. However, Gorman won the mayoral election in the first round of voting which saw Commissioners Spears, Macmillan and Travis join Gorman in a vote for himself for the role.
Commissioners Little, Andrews and Dunn voted for Travis to assume the role.
“I very much appreciate the constituents allowing me to serve you, the residents of Brentwood, it’s a humbling experience,” Gorman said. “Thank you to the commissioners for electing me to serve as the mayor of the great city of Brentwood.”
Travis was then unanimously elected to the position of vice mayor which he previously held from 2019-2021.
