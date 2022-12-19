The City of Brentwood introduced a new fire and rescue station on Saturday with a grand opening, which culminated with a hose uncoupling ceremony.
The City of Brentwood Vice Mayor Nelson Andrews, city commissioners, city manager, and Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department leaders, design and construction teams were all on hand to celebrate the grand opening of the city's fifth fire station facility as well as the arrival of a new fire apparatus.
“I want to thank our city leaders and citizens for valuing public safety so much to support and build a functional space like this to keep both firefighters and the community safe," Brentwood Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Goss said.
The $8.6 million project, which is located at 9551 Split Log Road in southeast Brentwood and will include two bays, began construction in the fall of 2021.
The two-story, 10,000-square foot station will be able to host a single company or a fire crew of three-to-four personnel depending on the staffing schedule. It also includes a handful of amenities for the public, including a restroom, water fountain, and water bottle fill station.
“Beginning with the initial concept of the building design, we wanted to make sure it fit into the community," Andrews said at the community event. "You’ll notice the building façade, materials, and colors of stone and brick chosen are all similar materials used in nearby homes. We kept each of you and your desires in mind when starting to conceptualize this building years ago."
The station also utilizes modern designs, including individual bedrooms, bathrooms, and showers, a state-of-the-art workout facility, and a training room. Alongside the new building, the facilities include a front-line fire engine and a reserve apparatus.
“National Fire Protection Standards change over the years, and each change adds additional safety design features and equipment," Brentwood Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Brian Collins said. "The design of our two newest engines, Engine 51 and 55, utilized best practices and helped create the Brentwood apparatus standards for years to come.”
Engine 55, which arrived in Brentwood on Dec. 5, was designed by a committee of Brentwood Fire and Rescue staff led by Lt. Cody Johnson. The engine was designed with the specific needs Fire Station 5's district, which is one of the fastest growing areas in Brentwood, in mind.
“When we approached the City Commission about the need for this building, it was with purpose that this facility is where it sits today," Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said. “With the development of Tuscany Hills, Sonoma, Taramore, Morgan Farms, and Jordan Elementary a few years ago, we anticipated the increase in calls for service."
Gross added “the number of incidents within this newest fire district has increased from 85 in 2014 to 224 in 2022. That is an increase of 165% in eight years.
"In addition ,personnel and resources from this station will also respond to other districts as part of our larger, multi-unit support.”
For more information on the new station, visit here.
