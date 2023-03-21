The City of Brentwood has hired Charles Booth as the city's Community Relations Director following the departure of longtime employee Deanna Lambert in January.
According to a city news release, Booth brings 22 years of journalism and public sector communications experience to the role, most recently serving as director of communication at Austin Peay State University for nearly five years, having also previously worked as a reporter with The Tennessean from 2004-2008.
“We are excited to have Charles come on board," Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said in the release. "The Community Relations Director position is an important part of our organization with a diverse range of duties. I think Charles is going to fit perfectly into that role and I expect he will quickly become connected to the Brentwood community.”
