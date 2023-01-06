The John P. Holt Brentwood Library experienced an estimated $125,000 in damage following a burst pipe due to cold weather on Christmas Eve and will see temporary suspensions of some services into February.
According to the city, freezing temperatures caused one of the building's sprinkler heads to burst, flooding parts of the library, most notably the great hall, which will needs to be completely recarpeted at an estimated cost of $75,000.
Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said in an email that insurance will cover everything except for a $5,000 deductible which will be paid by the city.
That flooding has caused computers, printing, scanning and inter-library Loan service to be temporarily unavailable, as well as temporarily closing the study rooms, sensory garden, and Brentwood Room.
Patrons can put items on hold by contacting the library or staff can find an item for patrons.
Library programming has not been impacted by the damage, and the Children's Library remains open.
Library and other city staff members spent time on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to save as many of the library's items as they could before a professional restoration company began work.
"I wanted to commend our city workers for the fabulous job they did in restoring the library to functional status after the incident on Christmas Eve. While we were safely in our homes with friends and family, the alarm rang at the library," Friends of the Brentwood Library President Cindy Franklin said in an email. "Our city employees are exceptional!"
The city anticipates that all of the library's services will be back to normal by "mid-February."
More information about the library, including updates on programing and services can be found on their website and Facebook page.
