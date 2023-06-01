A Brentwood man died on May 29 just over one week after he sustained a head injury while competing in the Chattanooga Half Ironman competition.
58-year-old Marshall Martin was competing in the bicycle race portion of the May 21 event when he was injured and hospitalized in Chattanooga prior to being transported to a Nashville-area medical facility.
“Marshall has been an avid triathlete for 30+ years and lives his life through moving and empowering others to do the same,” a CaringBridge post by his family reads. “Marshall is a loving husband, father, brother, friend, teammate, and leader. Within every aspect of his life he shows enthusiasm, passion, and a work ethic unlike any other. Marshall is the strongest and most stubborn man we all know and together we are all #M2STRONG.”
Among those who expressed their support for Martin was racing icon Lance Armstrong who posted a video wishing Martin a speedy recovery prior to his death.
Marshall was a well-known athlete, coach and community member in the Williamson County and Middle Tennessee region, and a celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brentwood United Methodist Church.
Information on how to support Martin’s family and remember Martin can be found on the CaringBridge page here.
