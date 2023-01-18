A Brentwood man was killed on Interstate 65 on Tuesday afternoon after he was struck by a semi-truck following what was initially a single-car crash.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 46-year-old Ross Comeaux was killed on I-65 North after they said that he exited an ambulance that he was being treated inside of after he crashed into a metal guardrail and concrete wall on the right side of the roadway.
Police arrived on the scene of the single-vehicle crash just before 3:45 p.m., at which point they said Comeaux was already inside of the ambulance where he was being treated for unspecified injuries.
Police said that Comeaux told paramedics that he had forgotten something before exiting the ambulance and running into the roadway towards the center median and away from both the ambulance and his car.
Comeaux was then struck by a semi-truck and died at the scene.
That responding MNPD officer did not have a chance to speak with Comeaux before he was killed, but police said that neither Comeaux nor the unidentified semi-truck driver showed any signs of impairment.
No further information about the incident has been released at this time.
