The City of Brentwood announced this week that Darek Baskin has been named the city's new Director of Engineering.
Baskin, a licensed professional engineer, began the role on April 13, replacing the previous director Lori Lange. Baskin has been operating as the acting Director of Engineering since's Lange left to join the Tennessee Department of Transportation as its assistant chief of engineering.
“I have been pleased with Darek’s performance in the role of acting director the past four months and the performance of the department during this time,” Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar said in a news release. “I feel confident that Darek’s leadership is best for the department and best for the city moving forward.”
Baskin joined the City of Brentwood as a city engineer in October 2017. In that role, he provided oversight of private development projects within Brentwood and later transitioned to assume responsibility for management of the capital improvement program for city transportation projects, including overseeing survey, design, geotechnical reports, right-of-way acquisition, utility coordination, environmental permitting, community outreach, agency coordination, construction oversight and consultant management.
Prior to his time with the City, Baskin was a project engineer for Powers Hill Design, a civil engineering firm in Memphis, and spent seven years with the City of Millington as city engineer and director of planning and economic development.
Brentwood’s Engineering Department oversees the design and compliance of new commercial and residential developments, conducts construction inspections, manages the storm water compliance program, coordinates new development, and administers the City’s capital transportation projects.
According to the release, Brentwood will soon begin the process of hiring a new city engineer and a new staff engineer. Anyone interested in working for the City of Brentwood is encouraged to check the Human Resources website regularly for current job openings.
