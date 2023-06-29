The Brentwood Police Department announced a slate of new hires and internal promotions this week.
Read below for information on each new hire and promotion.
Officer Wesley Carpenter
Carpenter, a Franklin native, grew up in Smithville, Tennessee. After high school, he enrolled at Middle Tennessee State University and earned his degree in criminal justice. Carpenter graduated last Friday from the police academy, where he was elected by his peers as the Class Chaplain. A video about Carpenter’s recruitment to the BPD is available here.
Officer Jessica Schrock
Schrock graduated from Clarksburg High School in Maryland, and she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from Southern Illinois University. She received her master’s degree in business and organizational security from Webster University, and for the last six years, she’s served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army. Schrock also graduated from police academy last Friday, where she won the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership Award.
Capt. Zach Hartman
The BPD recently promoted Zach Hartman to captain, and he will now oversee the department’s training division. Hartman is taking over this position from Capt. Alan Hardcastle, who retired last month. Hartman has a degree in political science from the University of Tennessee, and he spent nine years in the Army National Guard.
Lt. Anthony Weakley
Anthony Weakley was promoted to lieutenant, and he will take over the department’s second shift patrol. Weakly first joined Brentwood Police in 2016, and he’s served as a field training officer, a crime scene technician, and a fitness instructor, and he was one of the founding members of the department’s Tactical Response Team. He earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Illinois Central College.
Lt. Mark Stephens
Mark Stephens was named lieutenant, and he will take over the department’s midnight shift. Prior to joining the department in 2016, Stephens worked as a police officer in Scottsdale, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in communication, and he worked in the banking field before moving to law enforcement. He is one of the founders of Brentwood’s Crisis Intervention Team.
Sgt. David Kelley
David Kelley was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the department’s third shift. He joined the BPD in 2019, but he previously worked as a police officer in Arizona. Kelley spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy, as part of an elite maritime fighting unit. He was deployed 12 times while in the service, with eight of those deployments to combat zones.
Sgt. Billy Townsend
Billy Townsend was named sergeant for the department’s second shift patrol. He joined the BPD in 2016, and he’s served as a field training officer, a crime scene technician, a peer supporter, a hostage negotiator, and as a member of the honor guard, the bike patrol, and crisis intervention team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Tennessee Tech.
In addition, Officer Michael Connors was announced as a new hire earlier in June.
Officer Michael Connors
“He was actually born in California but grew up in Massachusetts, went to Marlborough High School in Massachusetts, graduated, and then went to the University of Massachusetts Amherst and got his degree in political science," BPD Chief Richard Hickey said.
Connors spent the last five years as a police officer in Bristol, Rhode Island.
