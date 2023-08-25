Brentwood Police are investigating an armed robbery of a jewelry store on Friday, resulting in no injuries and the theft of an undisclosed amount of merchandise.
Now, police are seeking the public’s help identifying the two men who entered American Jewelry Company on Franklin Road with handguns just before 11 a.m.
“The men, wearing masks and hoodie sweatshirts, broke glass cases inside the store and stole merchandise,” BPD said.
BPD and asks that anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects to call 615-371-0160.
