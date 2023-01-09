The Brentwood Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a home in the Taramore neighborhood on Friday night where the victims were held at gunpoint.
BPD has not released much information on the incident, but did say in a news release that just before 9 p.m. two unidentified people described as "young black males" who were armed with handguns approached an occupied vehicle parked in a residential garage.
No one was injured in the incident, but it's unclear what was stolen.
BPD is asking that residents with security cameras in the area review their footage for anything suspicious, and if they have recorded any suspicious activity, police ask that residents share that information by calling (615) 371-0160.
No further information about the incident has been released by police.
