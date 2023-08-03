The City of Brentwood will purchase 20 license plate readers (LPR) through $106,883 in state grant money.
The money is a part of the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund announced by Gov. Bill Lee in 2022.
The city currently operates 13 LPRs throughout Brentwood, and they plan to install the new devices along state routes in the city that police have deemed to be “hot spots for criminal activity.”
The exact locations of all 20 LPRs has not yet been determined, and they are expected to be installed in approximately six months.
According to the grant contract, locations could include Franklin Road (State Route 6), Concord Road (State Route 253), Wilson Pike (State Route 252), Moores Lane (State Route 441), and Hillsboro Road (State Route 106).
The Brentwood City Commission unanimously approved the contract during their July 10 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.