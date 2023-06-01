The City of Brentwood is partnering with Belmont University to survey the effectiveness of their outdoor tornado sirens, and they are asking for the public's help this weekend.
According to a city news release, Brentwood residents are asked to rate how well they can hear the city's 19 tornado sirens when they're tested just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.
Residents are asked to take an online Tornado Siren Survey following the test to give the city feedback, which will then be used by a team of Belmont University researchers to map out where the sirens are heard clearly, faintly, or not at all.
“With this information, my students and I will put out a few passive acoustic recorders to record in several different areas to determine the effective range of the tornado warning system," Acoustician and Belmont Assistant Professor of Physics Dr. Matthew C. Zeh said in a news release. “We’ll report this information back to the city for it to make any adjustments to the system it deems important.”
More information about the city’s outdoor emergency sirens can be found here.
