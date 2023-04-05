The City of Brentwood will host a public meeting on the proposed improvements to Split Log Road on April 18.
According to a city news release, the public meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library's Meeting Room A.
"The meeting will address the proposed third phase of the Split Log Road Improvement Project, with this phase focusing on the 1.76-mile stretch between Pleasant Hill Road and the Sunset Road/Waller Road intersection," the news release reads.
"The project’s proposed improvements include widening the road and adding a curb, a multi-use path along the south side and a sidewalk along the north side. Traffic signals also will be added to two intersections on Split Log Road – the Sunset Road/Waller Road intersection and the Sam Donald Road/Split Log Road Intersection."
The project’s first phase was completed in 2008 and the second phase was completed in 2011.
The meeting will include questions from residents, who will also get to see the preliminary engineering plans for the improvements.
