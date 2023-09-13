Two new firefighters were introduced at the Brentwood City Commission meeting on Monday night.
Firefighters Brian Aiello and Aaron Wallenburg will be joining Brentwood Fire and Rescue.
“Tonight, two fighters took the oath of office," Commissioner Susannah Macmillan said. "This is more than just a job for them – it’s a calling. Congrats, but more importantly, thank you Brian Aiello and Aaron Wallenburg, and thank you Chief (Brian) Goss for continuing to find quality candidates with servant’s hearts for the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department.”
Firefighter Brian Aiello
Aiello, a third-generation firefighter, spent nine years as a firefighter-paramedic with the Santa Clara Fire Department, and before that, he worked for nearly a decade as a fire sprinkler designer for two major companies. His responsibilities included NFPA-compliant sprinkler system design, plan review, cost estimating and training of other design staff. Aiello earned his paramedic license in 2013 and his Firefighter-II in 2017.
Firefighter Aaron Wallenburg
Wallenburg, a Southern California native, joined the U.S. Army in 2010, where he completed the National Security Agency Signals Intelligence Analysis program at Goodfellow Air Force Base. After his time in the Army, he went on to study biology and psychology in Sacramento, Calif. Wallenburg and his family moved to Little Rock, Ark., in 2017, where he finished his bachelor’s degree in psychology while working as an EMT at Metropolitan EMS (MEMS). In 2020, he joined the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services as a case manager in the Foster Care division, and he went on to earn a Master of Science in psychology through Arizona State University. He would later spend two years with Columbia Fire and Rescue before joining Brentwood Fire and Rescue.
