The Brentwood Police Department welcomed their newest officer, Dan Odendahl, during the Feb. 27 Board of Commissioners meeting where he was issued the oath of office.
Odendahl is a Kingston, New York, native who earned his associates degree in criminal justice from SUNY Ulster Community College.
He served five years in the Ulster Police Department and seven years in the United States Air National Guard.
Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little issued the oath of office to Odendahl, while a special guest, retired Rosendale, New York Police Chief Perry Soule traveled from New York to Brentwood to pin the badge on Odendahl.
