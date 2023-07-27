The Brentwood City Commission welcomed a new police officer this week, the latest in a slew of summer hires for the City.
Colin Selin is the latest officer to be sworn in. Selin and his family recently moved from Idaho to Tennessee.
“We’re happy to have (Colin) as part of our family,” Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey said.
"We’re very picky. We’re looking for the diamond in the rough.”
Selin worked for the Madison County Sheriff's Office in Rexburg, Idaho for the past seven years. He has he served as a detention officer, a patrol officer, and a detective
“He'll attend the Tennessee Transition Academy in late August," Hickey said. "Hopefully, he will be on the road by himself, serving the citizens of Brentwood sometime in late November."
A New York native, Selin attended Brigham Young University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He later received his master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University.
“The ones (officers) we get are so qualified,” Brentwood City Commissioner Anne Dunn said. “It’s astounding when you read their resumes.”
