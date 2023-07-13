The City of Brentwood and Brentwood Fire and Rescue welcomed three new firefighters and promoted one member during Monday night's city commission meeting.
“We put so much effort into hiring the best of the best,” BFR Chief Brian Goss said. “I’m really proud that by the time somebody gets up here to stand before you, they’ve been through a very rigorous process.”
“They don’t just apply to Brentwood; they target Brentwood as a place to work.”
Firefighter Matthew Gehne was born in Leicester, England, and grew up in Racine, Wisconsin, before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and later working as a part-time firefighter in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.
“I look forward to a career here at Brentwood Fire and Rescue and hope to contribute to the positivity and dedication to excellence that have been evident in my time here so far,” Gehne said.
Firefighter Paul Greve is a Southern California native who began his full-time fire service career in 2016 in Parker, Arizona, before training as a rescue diver and later serving in Central California.
Firefighter Dakota Wilson hails from New Mexico where he worked as a television and movie stuntman and horse wrangler before serving in the New Mexico National Guard, the Army Reserve and now as a firefighter.
Lt. Zach Scheitel was recently promoted from the rank of engineer, and in 2020, he was named BFR's firefighter of the year.
"During his career, he has assisted with station upgrades and remodels, database development, and website management, and Scheitel is a key contributor to the department’s quality assurance program," a news release reads. "Scheitel remains heavily involved in day-to-day shift operations, assisting with training for new hires and mentoring those preparing to promote to engineer."
