Bristol Motor Speedway, the race operator seeking to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and bring NASCAR back to the city, has announced the signing of a community benefits agreement related to the project.
According to a release, Bristol signed the agreement with the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, the same organization that stepped in last year to form an agreement with a real estate developer that had reached an impasse with Stand Up Nashville, the group that helped originate CBAs in Nashville via its agreement with Nashville SC.
Mayor John Cooper and Bristol have pushed for the renovation deal to be approved before the end of this Metro Council term, though special meetings of the body would be required to approve a deal and there appears to be limited appetite on the Metro Council to rush the deliberations.
According to the release, Bristol has “agreed to hire locally, with a minimum pay of $18.50 per hour, give preference to qualified Davidson County minority business enterprises and diverse business enterprises, and to reach a goal of 30 percent for MBE/DBE for construction, supply, and post-construction of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway once the Bristol partnership with the city is approved.” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti recently warned companies not to prioritize race in business decisions.
The $160 million renovation proposal has triggered disputes between Mayor John Cooper’s office and Nashville SC owner John Ingram, different Metro councilmembers and groups of supporters. A community meeting regarding the proposal is scheduled next week. The project would be paid for by Bristol, the state, the Convention and Visitors Corp. (funded in part by hotel taxes) and tax and other revenue tied to the track.
“The Urban League of Middle Tennessee is eager to begin working with Bristol Motor Speedway to ensure the entire community is represented as restoration begins at the historic Fairgrounds Speedway,” said Clifton Harris, Urban League of Middle Tennessee president and CEO. “This project represents opportunities for our local workforce to contribute to this major project in our city. It is essential that the Fairgrounds Speedway, which has been part of Nashville’s history for 119 years, be restored to reflect the improvements already completed at the Fairgrounds, including the flea market, expo center and Geodis Park.”
Bristol said it has also signed CBAs with Glencliff High School, Fall Hamilton Elementary School, Conexión Américas, Operation Stand Down Tennessee and The Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.
