A caregiver has been charged with six counts of child neglect following the death of an unidentified 3-month-old boy in a West Nashville apartment on April 10.
Police first announced their investigation in April and on July 29, 51-year-old Anne C. Jordan was arrested in Hickman County.
As previously reported, the Old Hickory Boulevard apartment served as a daycare provider, and police said that Jordan was not at the apartment when the child was found dead by his unidentified mother and another parent.
Six other children ranging in age up to 16 months were also found in the apartment and police determined them to be in "good health."
"Medical staff at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital reported that the deceased child did not have any obvious sign of traumatic injury or medical issues," an April news release read.
Hikers in the nearby Harpeth River State Park found Jordan "suffering from significant lacerations, apparently self-inflicted, to her arms," and she was flown by medical helicopter to a Nashville hospital.
The investigation into the death remains open with final autopsy and toxicology results pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.