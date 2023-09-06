A Chicago doctor has been found guilty of conspiracy to violate the federal Anti-Kickback Statute for his role in a $9.5 million fraud conspiracy involving a now-defunct Spring Hill genetic testing lab.
68-year-old Benjamin T. Toh was found guilty by a federal jury in Nashville after a two-week trial which also resulted in his acquittal of a charge of conspiracy. He was indicted in 2022.
The multi-state scheme involved nearly a dozen charged co-conspirators who together submitted more than $9.5 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare and Medicaid for "cancer genetic tests" from March to September 2019.
"The defendant ordered thousands of these tests despite never actually meeting the patients in person or via telemedicine and never reviewing test results," the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Toh was then paid kickbacks by co-conspirator telemedicine companies.
"These companies were, in turn, paid by co-conspirator marketing companies that targeted Medicare and Medicaid patients through door-to-door marketing, at senior fairs, at nursing homes, and at other locations, and convinced patients to provide their genetic material via a mouth swab kit."
Those kits were provided to Spring Hill-based Crestar Labs for the testing in exchange for kickbacks paid to them by the lab, which billed Medicare and Medicaid for the tests.
“The defendant abused the trust Medicare placed in him to enrich himself and his co-conspirators at the expense of Medicare recipients and taxpayers,” United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis said. “The jury’s verdict should serve as a powerful reminder that health care providers who do so will be held accountable.”
Toh faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on Jan. 9, 2024.
