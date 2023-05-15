A child was injured in a Brentwood traffic crash on Monday afternoon involving a car and a bicycle.
According to the Brentwood Police Department, the crash occurred sometime between 3 and 3:30 p.m. and resulted in an unidentified female child being transported by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Few details about the incident have been released, but the City of Brentwood sent out a traffic alert to residents at 4 p.m. announcing the closure of Granny White Pike near Belle Rive Drive, which remained closed until just before 6 p.m.
The name, age and condition of the girl have not been released, but BPD confirmed that she was conscious when emergency crews arrived.
BPD is continuing to investigate the crash, so no information on the cause of the crash or if charges will be filed against the unidentified driver were immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.