The Franklin Fire Department is praising several citizens for their role in helping to save two other citizens from a house fire on Wednesday morning.
According to an FFD news release, just before 8 a.m. on June 14, several motorists stopped to alert an elderly couple that their two-story historic Lewisburg Avenue home was on fire and to call 911.
FFD identified two of those good samaratins as Ilda Aguirre and Sondra Hale, and they are seeking the names of two other citizens who assisted in the rescue, one of whom entered the home and helped evacuate two elderly residents.
"Thanks to their actions, and the actions of another man and woman who rendered aid, the residents made it out uninjured," the news release reads.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the home at 7:48 a.m., and "arrived to find fire rapidly extending up the exterior of the house toward the roof and heavy black smoke."
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said that the cause of the fire is under investigation, noting that it started on the exterior of the home and caused an estimated $100,000 of damage to the home, which was saved.
FFD is asking that anyone who knows the names of the two unidentified citizens who assisted the residents to contact FFD at 615-791-3270 or jamie.melton@franklintn.gov so that FFD may recognize their bravery.
