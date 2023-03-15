The City of Franklin and the Friends of Franklin Parks celebrated the opening of the new 1.6 mile Chestnut Bend trail on March 10.
The ceremony included remarks from Friends of Franklin Parks Executive Director Torrey Barnhill and President Jay Sheridan, Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey, Boyle Investment Company Development Manager Adam Ballash, Chestnut Bend HOA President John Jackson and City of Franklin Facilities Superintendent Kevin Lindsay.
“Today really celebrates another partnership and partnerships make it happen, not only in helping us achieve a physical improvement but also build those connections that make a community healthy and strong,” Stuckey said.
The trail begins at Bicentennial Park and moves through the Chestnut Bend neighborhood and will soon see a connection to the Park at Harlinsdale Farm when a new bridge is constructed and expected to open in Spring 2024.
“We believe that this can really be the spine and the nucleus for a much broader connected Franklin,” Ballash said.
“Most people know Chestnut Bend for its trail system, and this partnership has allowed us to take our greatest asset and make it wildly better, and our homeowners and our neighborhood in general are really grateful for everyone involved,” Jackson said.
The entire ceremony can be viewed below.
