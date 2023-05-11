A College Grove man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Nashville on May 7.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, 28-year-old Everto J. Villatoro-Mazariegos was killed after the Nissan Xterra SUV he was driving in the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Pike left the roadway and struck a utility pole and tree.
Police said that the crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. and that Villatoro-Mazariegos was traveling “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control of the vehicle.
The SUV came to rest on its passenger side in a parking lot where bystanders came to Villatoro-Mazariegos’ aid and extricated him from the vehicle where he died at the scene.
“There was evidence of alcohol use on the scene and toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a role in this fatal crash,” the MNPD release reads. “At this time, the preliminary contributing factor to the crash is excessive speed and failure to maintain lane.”
