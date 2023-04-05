In the week following the March 27 fatal Covenant School shooting communities from across Middle Tennessee responded with shock, grief and outrage as the ‘targeted attack’ brought an international spotlight on the Green Hills church and school.
In the hours after the “targeted attack,” makeshift memorials popped up around the closed entrances of The Covenant School, honoring the lives of the six victims -- three children, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, and three school staff members, Cindy Peak, Mike Hill and Katherine Koonce.
Those memorials grew throughout the following days as hundreds of mourners from Green Hills, the greater Nashville community, and people from afar offered bouquets of flowers, balloons, handwritten notes and signs, stuffed animals, white crosses with notes and prayers written in black marker.
On March 29, Los Angeles-based arts nonprofit organization Classroom of Compassion placed six altars, each featuring large photographs of the victims decorated with flowers, at the makeshift memorial site that popped up outside of the entrance to The Covenant School.
Classroom of Compassion Founders David Maldonado and Noah Reich began the project in 2018 and have traveled to the sites of about a dozen mass shootings including Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, the sites of mass shootings incidents in 2022.
One visitor offering his condolences and prayers was Dorian Botsis, Executive Pastor for Boston-based Faith Community Church, who was visiting Nashville for a professional conference.
“I'm tired of the death, tired of the tragedy, and I mean, I'm a pastor, so we believe in the power of prayer, so I wanted to come and pray where the tragedy happened, but we need people to act, we need people to make a difference in how they're operating,” Botsis said.
“Part of what I'm praying is that people will take a moment and step away from the entrenched positions around gun violence, and start paying attention to the death that's happening so that we can stop the death and start having children and educators and custodians, the workers and builders of our societies, have them be alive, and doing what they do best, which is build societies build communities, not have them be destroyed.”
For some mourners like Bellevue residents Leigh Ann Portale and her 18-year-old daughter Ella Portale, paying their respects was personal and difficult, as Ella had at one time been a student of The Covenant School, and recalled her memories of one of the victims, custodian Mike Hill.
“He was just a great guy, always willing to help and just always the first one to offer anything to the students, [he] built relationships with the students and just was never shy,” Ella Portale said.
“I have this one memory of coming in from recess and it was muddy, and me and a bunch of students left our shoes outside and went inside. We came back and our shoes had been cleaned. And it was just, it's just really touching that he did that for us,” Ella Portale continued, “And now that he's in heaven, I hope that his legacy lives on through here.”
“Covenant School is a very special place,” Leigh Ann Portale said, adding that her son also previously attended the school. “You just don't find this kind of place, too many schools, what they offered to the children and how they nurtured them and taught them, it's just truly special.”
“Nashville is a strong community,” Leigh Ann Portale said. “They've been hit by tornadoes, the flood, and something like this tragedy, we always bond together and stand together and support in so many different ways, and you'll continue to see the support for this tragedy for years to come.”
On March 29, First Lady Jill Biden also paid her respects at the site prior to her appearance at Nashville’s city-wide vigil on the Public Square Park.
On March 30, dozens of Franklin community members gathered in the Monticello neighborhood for an evening vigil honoring Peak outside of her family home.
In a March 28 video address, Gov. Bill Lee spoke of his personal connection to Peak.
“Maria woke up this morning without one of her best friends, Cindy Peak. Cindy was supposed to come over to have dinner with Maria last night after she filled in as a substitute teacher yesterday at Covenant,” Lee said.
“Cindy and Maria and Katherine Koonce were all teachers at the same school and have been family friends for decades.”
The crowd of friends, neighbors and family members gathered on Peak’s front lawn at dusk to remember Peak and honor her with a community walk around the neighborhood, as she would do in the evenings.
Monticello Homeowners Association Co-President David Lawbaugh has lived in the neighborhood with his wife for 25 years and helped to organize the memorial walk.
“We support each other and care in any way that we can find to do, and that's kind of the purpose of our homeowners association, as well, is to support and be an advocate in any way we can to help our residents,”
“When this tragedy happened, the only thing that we can think of is, how can we help? What can we do to help these people to ease in as best they can to their new reality?”
“She was a wonderful person, really a standout person in our community, and not only our community of Franklin, [but] Williamson County, Nashville.”
Longtime Christ Community Church Pastor Mike Smith also spoke at the memorial and led the group in a prayer for Peak, the Peak family and all of the victims.
“I will tell you we need to be supportive of this family for weeks and months to come,” Smith said.
While the memorial included tears, it also included laughter and remembrances of Peak’s positive impact on children, her family, friends and neighbors, and as attendees walked the streets lined with paper lanterns, some hand in hand, they walked in Peak’s footsteps and shared in her memory.
“It was a horrifically tragic event,” Peak's husband Chris told the crowd, his family surrounding him. “I want everybody here to hear me, that there were three precious kids, another lady, Katherine Koonce, who I knew, and of course Mr. Hill, and I want us to pray for them, I want us to lift them up and make this more of a celebration than anything else.”
“Do I miss my wife? Yes. And I will miss my wife. Am I mad? I was mad and I still am mad and that’s okay to be mad, but what I do and what I have told my kids is to hold on to what I know is the truth,” Peak said.
“And that is that my wife loved Jesus, she loved kids, she died doing what she loved, and beyond a shadow of a doubt, I know that she was protecting those kids, and I want everybody here to know that.”
Community members, churches, businesses and nonprofit organizations have offered their support in countless ways.
How to Give — and Get — Help After Covenant Shooting
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has long served as a clearinghouse in the wake of natural disasters and other such events, and the group has set up a fund benefiting the school and the shooting’s survivors.
A fundraiser has been established for Hill, the Dieckhaus family, and the Scruggs family.
It’s not just those in the Covenant community who will need help in the days to come. Students, parents and others in Nashville looking for a way to grapple with the violence can find some resources below.
Alive, a local nonprofit hospice organization, is hosting two webinars on April 6 focused on “supporting your grieving child.” The group has also shared resources from the National Child Traumatic Stress Network.
The federal Office of Victims of Crimes has set up a Nashville-specific page with information about resources for those directly affected by the shooting. The site also has general resources for those needing or wanting to offer support.
Several mental health professionals in the Nashville area are offering temporary Pro Bono or reduced fee therapy services to survivors, including an online list compiled by Brooke Lamb of Mt. Juliet’s Abide Counseling provides contact information for these therapists and their specializations.
Book publisher A Kids Co. offers a free online book on how to talk to kids about school shootings. The book is downloadable in PDF or e-book format.
The Victims
The families of the six victims of the Covenant School shooting have fielded a huge amount of requests for statements about their loved ones as the horrific event made national and international news. The Scene has collected the public statements made by the victims’ families.
Katherine Koonce was the head of the school and is believed to have directly confronted the shooter. She dedicated her career to teaching at area private Christian schools.
"Katherine was devoted to her family, her friends, and especially the children she cared for,” wrote Koonce’s family in a statement. “She gave her life to protect the students she loved. We are devastated by our loss but depending on our God for comfort and healing. It is our privilege to honor Katherine’s legacy and to celebrate her remarkable spirit. We are grateful for the prayers of many on our behalf, and we pray for the families of the six others who died."
Hallie Scruggs was the daughter of the lead pastor of the Covenant Presbyterian Church and one of four children, the only girl.
"We are heartbroken," Chad Scruggs told ABC News in a statement. "Through tears we trust that she is in the arms of Jesus who will raise her to life once again."
Evelyn Dieckhaus was a classmate of Hallie’s, loved to play with dolls and hoped to be an occupational therapist like her mother when she grew up.
"Our hearts are completely broken," the Dieckhaus family told ABC News. "We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve."
William Kinney was celebrated by his baseball teammates at Crieve Hall Baseball Park.
Mike Hill was a custodian at the school for more than a decade. His family released a statement saying he loved to cook and spend time with family. He had seven children and 14 grandchildren.
“We pray for the Covenant School and are so grateful that Michael was beloved by the faculty and students who filled him with joy for 14 years,” the statement reads.
Cynthia Peak was a substitute teacher at the school. According to Gov. Bill Lee, the Louisiana native and mother of three was also a close friend of Tennessee first lady Maria Lee.
"Cindy was a pillar of the community, and a teacher beloved by all her students," her family told ABC News. "Her favorite roles in life were being a mom to her three children, a wife to her husband, and an educator to students."
