The latest Community Outreach session for the Envision Franklin update will take place on June 26 The Factory at Franklin's Liberty Hall from 5-7 p.m.
The meeting will be open house style, allowing community members to come and go between the two-hour period. The consultant team, Rundell Ernstberger and Associates (REA), and the City of Franklin Planning and Sustainability Department will facilitate the meeting.
The session will focus on the draft recommendations of the Factory District Design Concept and the proposed streetscape improvements to Liberty Pike between Franklin Road and the railroad tracks.
According to the City of Franklin's release, the community feedback received at the meeting "will help shape the final recommendations that will be incorporated into the Envision Franklin update, which will adjust and add details to the City’s land use plan to better fit Franklin today."
To stay updated on the process, please visit the project webpage, www.franklintn.gov/envisionfranklinupdate or contact Teresa Anderson at Teresa.Anderson@franklintn.gov or 615-550-6794.
