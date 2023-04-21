The Short family has resided over a 200-acre plot of land in Franklin for over 100 years, and now the family is inviting the public to a multi-day charrette for the future of the farm.
Located at the northwest corner of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Highway 96 West, the family wants to create a "mixed-use rural village, an Agri-hood centered on working farms, land conservation, and agriculturally based destinations and experiences for the century to come."
The multi-day series of workshops, known as a charrette, is set to begin on April 27 and continue though May 2 with the goal of offering a forum for open dialogue at the beginning of the planning process between interested citizens, the design team, city staff, public officials, the Short family, and the development team.
The Charrette will begin on April 27 with an opening presentation and hands-on community workshop at 6 p.m. in the gym at Franklin Christian Academy (818 Old Charlotte Pike East).
A pop-up design studio will be open for the next five days, in which the planning team will work, and topical meetings will cover topics ranging from infrastructure and utilities to transportation, housing types, community character, open space conservation, and agricultural food hubs. The studio will be located at the Westhaven Clubhouse on Friday, April 28th and moved to the Heritage Room at The Factory at Franklin from April 29 through May 2.
According to the news release, the Charrette will be entirely open to the public and input gathered from participants will be captured and incorporated into a conceptual master plan that will be created in real-time at the pop-up studio and then shared during a closing presentation at Franklin Christian Academy on Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. The full schedule can be found at ShortFarmCharrette.com.
“As a family, we are proud to descend from some of the earliest residents of Franklin, and for generations we have enjoyed living in harmony with the Earth which sustains and nourishes us. As we look to the future, we have decided to transition from a legacy of dairy farming to a farming operation that can become a community of its own for residents and visitors,” Bill Short said in a news release. “We have come to a point where growing crops no longer makes sense for us, but we didn’t want to just sell the farm to a developer.”
The Short family have selected Brian Wright, founding principal of Franklin-based Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative LLC, and Craige Hoover, who led Southall in Franklin from conception through construction and opening earlier this year, as their development partners to help them create a farm-based village.
“We envision a community built around the legacy of agriculture, with the best land dedicated to agricultural production and other areas featuring a diversity of housing, great places to taste and experience and learn about where our food comes from, and why it’s so important to care for the land,” Short family matriarch Mary Anne Warren said. “It takes a village to operate a farm, and this is the next evolution of the ecosystem that has supported so many since the 1880’s. We want to shape what this farmland will be for the next 135 years.”
