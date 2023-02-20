WARNING: This story contains information about suicide. If you or a loved one is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) at 1-800-273-8255. The NSPL provides 24-hour, free support to those in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources for you or loved ones.
Country musician and songwriter Kyle Jacobs was found dead on Friday in his Green Hills home that he shared with his wife and fellow musician Kellie Pickler.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, Jacobs died of "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" in what they said was an act of suicide.
Entertainment tabloid website TMZ first reported the incident which prompted MNPD to issue a statement.
MNPD said that a 911 call was placed at 1:21 p.m. from their Sneed Road home, and emergency responders found 49-year-old Jacobs dead in an upstairs bedroom office.
"Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," the news release reads. "After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."
Jacobs, a Minnesota-native, wrote chart-topping hit songs for other musicians including Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins and Kelly Clarkson among many others.
He starred in CMT's reality show "I Love Kellie Pickler" alongside his wife, who rose to prominence after appearing on the music competition show "American Idol."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.